Republicans in the Oregon House on Wednesday took the extraordinary step of distancing themselves from their state party, after party officials passed a resolution labeling the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a “‘false flag’ operation.’”
A statement signed by all 23 House Republicans noted that “there is no credible evidence to support false flag claims.” It suggested the state party’s Jan. 19 resolution that said the Capitol attack might have been “designed to discredit President Trump, his supporters and all conservative Republicans,” has become a distraction.
“Oregon is in crisis,” the statement said. “Vaccines are not going to our most vulnerable, our students are still not in a safe classroom setting, main street businesses are in a tailspin, our health data is a mess and here we are, talking about a political party resolution.”
The statement goes on to reiterate that the caucus is concerned with addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic first and foremost. “The election is over,” it said. “It is time to govern.”
Little remarked on at first, the Oregon GOP’s resolution has received increasing scrutiny in recent days, landing the state party attention from national outlets for officially endorsing a conspiracy theory. Many of those reports have led with the “false flag” claims, as well as the party’s contention that the attack was a way to set up a “sham impeachment” against Trump for inciting violence and to allow Democrats to assume “total power.”
But the resolution’s actual purpose was somewhat different: to castigate 10 Republicans in Congress for voting to support that impeachment.
The resolution was approved not by Republican lawmakers, but by officials who sit on the executive committee of the Oregon Republican Party. According to party bylaws, that 22-person group is made up largely of top party officials and chairs and vice chairs from the state’s five congressional districts.
But the executive committee is also supposed to include one Republican member of the House. It was not immediately clear Wednesday who that member is, or whether they voted on the Jan. 19 resolution.
One member of the state party committee has a close working relationship with one House Republican. The party’s secretary, Becky Mitts, is chief of staff to Republican Rep. Mike Nearman, according to her LinkedIn profile.
The statement from House Republicans is just the latest criticism the Oregon GOP has gotten in recent days.
The Northwest office of the Anti-Defamation League issued a statement about the resolution Tuesday, specifically addressing part of the document that linked to a Wikipedia article referencing the Reichstag fire, a 1933 arson attack on Germany’s parliament building that helped Adolf Hitler consolidate power.
The Anti-Defamation League called the comparison “offensive” and “absurd.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.