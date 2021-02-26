The Days Inn by Wyndham in Roseburg has been fined $31,000 for overcharging dozens of area residents who sought rooms after fleeing the Archie Creek Fire.
SUBH Investment LLC, which does business as Days Inn by Wyndham in Roseburg, entered into an agreement, known as an assurance of voluntary compliance, with the Oregon Department of Justice on Monday.
Devon Kumar, who lives in a suburb of Portland, is listed with the state as the owner of the Days Inn. He declined to comment Wednesday. Kumar was represented in the agreement by Portland attorney James Dowell.
Kumar agreed to pay $31,000 in fines to the Oregon Department of Justice, spread out in payments over the next six months.
Kumar has already refunded 31 customers a total of $4,860 in overcharges, according to court documents.
If the Days Inn violates any terms of the agreement it can face contempt of court charges and fines of up to $25,000 for each violation. The outstanding balance on the fines would also be due immediately.
Kumar also agreed to take steps to ensure that Days Inn management and staff know about state laws connected to price gouging and “are trained to recognize and identify potential violations” of state laws that govern such overcharges. Kumar also agreed to notify the Department of Justice of any potential violations of the law.
At the time of the fire, the Days Inn rented or offered to rent at least 31 rooms at a price that was at least 15% higher than the normal room price, the agreement said. The single highest rate Days Inn charged in October was $150 a night, yet during the fire the hotel rented 12 different rooms for over $200 a night, including six rooms for over $300 a night, the Department of Justice said.
