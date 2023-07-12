FOOD-WBS-BOURBON-CONNOISSEURS-2-SH (copy) (copy) (copy)

Pappy Van Winkle and other rare Sazerac bourbons on sale in Prince George's County, Md. 

 File photo

State ethics watchdogs plan to pause their investigation into six former high-ranking Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission employees implicated in a bourbon-hoarding scandal while a criminal investigation proceeds.

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission started looking into ethical breaches by the six men in March and ordered a full investigation during its June 2 meeting. The panel will vote to suspend those investigations during its Friday meeting, according to memos drafted by Susan Myers, the commission’s compliance and education coordinator.

