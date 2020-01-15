Oregon lawmakers will consider trimming a controversial capital gains tax break when they convene in Salem next month, after news reports last year raised questions about it.

At issue is whether the opportunity zone program, part of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul, truly incentivizes redevelopment in blighted areas or is gravy for investors in projects that would happen even without the incentive.

Last year, Bloomberg Businessweek dubbed Oregon “Tax Breaklandia” because state officials designated the entirety of downtown Portland as an opportunity zone.

The Oregonian newspaper’s review of public records revealed that state leaders enthusiastically supported the tax break despite lacking answers to two critical questions: How much tax revenue the state could lose and what economic benefits the investments might yield for Oregonians.

Since Oregon’s tax law automatically mirrors the federal code, the state now provides its own copycat version of the opportunity zone tax break. The state and federal breaks allow investors to sell something that has gone up in value, for example real estate or stocks, and then delay paying taxes on the profits — known as capital gains — if they reinvest the money in an opportunity zone project.

There’s a short-term benefit of a 10 to 15% capital gains tax discount if investors keep their money in the projects at least five years. But the big tax savings would accrue to investors who wait at least 10 years to sell: they would pay no capital gains tax on profits from the project.

As a state economic development official, Nick Batz, explained in a 2018 email to Business Oregon Director Chris Harder: “It creates domestic tax havens. If I’m an investor, I park my capital gains in the safest company I can find in one of these zones and wait ten years to withdraw ... tax free.”

Oregon House Democrats are now interested in scaling back the state’s opportunity zone tax break. House Bill 4010, introduced during an interim hearing Monday, would end the state tax break and require state economists to study the federal program’s effectiveness. They would report back to the Legislature by November on whether Oregon should reinstate some form of the state opportunity zone tax break.

The Senate Finance and Revenue Committee is holding an informational hearing on the tax breaks at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Committee Chair Sen. Mark Hass, D-Beaverton, said he is not convinced the opportunity zone tax break should be completely eliminated.

“To me the jury’s still out,” Hass said on Tuesday. “I think everybody’s taking an open mind to it.”