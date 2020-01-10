Corvallis girl dies after being hit in crosswalk

An 11-year-old girl who was hit by a car earlier this week while crossing the street has died in a Corvallis hospital.

Corvallis police said that Rhianna Daniel was hit while using a crosswalk on Wednesday evening.

She died of her injuries late Thursday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

The driver, 45-year-old Peter Eschway, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is continuing, and no charges have been filed. The case is being reviewed by Benton County prosecutors.

Man gets prison for setting Walmart ablaze

An Oregon man with a grudge against his local Walmart was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in prison for starting a chemical fire inside the store, causing at least $8 million in damage.

Joel Lee Reynolds, 50, pleaded no contest in November to first-degree arson, a Measure 11 crime. The blaze was ignited by a mix of motor oil and chlorine tablets in the swimming pool aisle of the Supercenter in Lebanon in the spring.

The fire prompted more than 100 people to evacuate the Walmart and other nearby businesses, according to police and fire officials. It took 10 days for the store to fully re-open, the company said.

“I scratched my itch,” Reynolds said in a text message to a friend the day of the May 14 blaze, according to court documents.

Reynolds on Friday asked to withdraw his plea, telling the court he had not intended to sign the agreement and claiming he had ineffective counsel, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

Linn County Circuit Judge David Delsman denied the request.

— Bulletin wire reports