KLAMATH FALLS — The Oregon Employment Relations Board ordered Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT)) to cease and desist unfair labor practices after the board concluded the university violated its obligation to bargain with the faculty union in good faith.
University administration and the faculty union — Oregon Tech American Association of University Professors — have been negotiating a new three-year contract for staff at Oregon Tech since December 2019.
In June, college administration circulated a new workload guidelines document and requested feedback, according to the ERB findings.
Union leaders say they were never given the chance to give feedback before the draft was posted on the website labeled “final.”
Administration also planned to eliminate the stipend and release time model, which provided compensation for program directors for work they do outside of instructional time.
The planned changes boiled down to requiring more work for the same amount of pay, said union leadership, because faculty would have to pick up additional classes to meet the same workload requirements.
Union president Sean St. Clair said members are relieved by the ruling. He hopes it will encourage the administration to take them more seriously as they continue negotiations.
“The fact that we won the lawsuit was quite a victory for faculty, and we hope that it’s a signal to administration that they should respect us and work with us,” he said.
A statement from Oregon Tech’s legal counsel stated that the university is “disappointed” in the ERB’s decision.
