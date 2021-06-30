The Oregon Department of Transportation has fired its contractor responsible for removing trees and clearing debris from last year’s Riverside and Beachie Creek fires after delays “caused us to lose confidence in ECC’s ability to complete this work timely and in accordance with the state’s expectations.”
The agency told lawmakers in an email Monday afternoon that the decision to remove ECC Constructors LLC resulted in part due to oversight mechanisms and contract administration put in place after the Legislature held hearings on the hazard-tree removal program this spring after media reports that it was being mismanaged. Those changes gave the state more flexibility to move contractors from one fire to another.
The email, from Lindsay Baker, ODOT’s assistant director of government relations, went to 23 senators and representatives. .
Nicole Sherbert, a spokeswoman for the debris removal program, said Tuesday the state and ODOT had expected that hazard tree cutting and removal and private property ash and debris cleanup would be completed by the end of this year.
“When comparing this contractor’s performance to others and their general lack of urgency, we do not feel that they are able to complete the work in a reasonable timeframe; thus find it in the best interest of the public to terminate all contracts with ECC for convenience on June 28, 2021,” she said in an email.
Glenn Sweatt, a vice president with ECC, said that reasoning was news to him. He said the company was mystified by its removal, as there had been “no cure notices or voiced displeasure” with its work on the project and that the state had recently extended the contract term, as it did with other contractors, because ODOT was late in getting the project started.
The state dismissed ECC “with convenience,” Sweatt said, so while ECC is seeking more information, the state is not obligated to provide it.
“They don’t have to tell us the reasons,” he said. “We met with them a week ago, and it was all swimming. What’s happening now seems pretty inconsistent with what’s been happening recently. It came out of the blue. It’s not normal, but we’ll do what’s best for the project.”
The state hired Burlingame, California-based ECC in November under two contracts totaling about $153 million. One was an $89 million contract to remove hazard trees in the footprint of the Riverside and Beachie Creek fires in Clackamas, Marion and Linn counties. The other was a $64 million debris removal contract for properties in the same fire corridors.
Sherbert could not immediately say how much the contractor has been paid to date or whether ECC’s dismissal would lead to cost overruns or significant delays completing the project. The dismissal of ECC also means its subcontractors and their workers will be demobilized. Sherbert said the scope of the work had not changed, and it would simply be carried out by a new prime contractor.
The state’s project dashboard shows that about 38% of the 22,500 estimated hazard trees in the Beachie Creek fire have been removed and 43% of the impacted properties have been cleared. On the Riverside fire, only 18% of the estimated 74,334 hazard trees have been removed and 72% of the properties have been cleared. The dashboard shows that contractors on some of the other large fires that began burning around Labor Day, including Archie Creek and Holiday Farm, have made greater progress, though Sherbert says it’s difficult to make straight comparisons because of the different terrain and other factors involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.