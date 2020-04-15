When it comes to bears, the word perhaps most used by those looking out for the safety of the human population is “respect.”
Respect the bears’ space, their unpredictability and potential for violence.
That advice is especially relevant now, because along with the blooming flowers, spring in Ashland also means an increase in bear activity.
According to Ashland’s wildlife mapping webpage — accessible via https://gis.ashland.or.us/cougar — 15 bear sightings have been reported in Ashland city limits between Saturday, March 14, and Tuesday, April 14. Three cougars were spotted during the same time frame.
“We always anticipate wildlife encounters, because it’s always a possibility,” said Michael Black, Ashland’s Parks and Recreation director. “I’ve seen a bear myself in Lithia (Park). Generally, that old saying is true — they’re more afraid of us than we are of them, which is part of the problem.”
That’s because many view wildlife as part of the Ashland experience, especially in or near Lithia Park, Black said. But for their own safety, people need to be cautious, he said.
“People should just be respectful of that and not gather in crowds and those types of things,” he said. “So we’re always on the lookout and trying to keep people prepared for when they may see wildlife.”
The Ashland Police Department recently issued a news release titled “Dealing with bears in the wildlife interface area,” noting a cluster of sightings above Siskiyou Boulevard and North Main Street, and providing some tips. According to the release, residents shouldn’t leave food accessible to wildlife, deliberately or otherwise, and those who live above Siskiyou Boulevard and North Main Street are encouraged to contact Ashland’s Recology office at 541-482-1471 or www.recology.com/recology-ashland/contact and get a bear-proof trash can.
Ashland’s “What to do when encountering wildlife” webpage (www.ashland.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=17724) goes deeper, listing guidelines for dealing with bears, cougars and deer.
Some of the advice regarding bears may seem obvious to most, but not all. Such as:
• If you do encounter a bear make sure it has a way to escape even if you have to step off the trail and slowly walk away.
• If you see bear cubs, steer clear and leave the area because the mother will be nearby.
• If you encounter a bear, stay calm. Do not run or make sudden movements. Back away slowly as you face the bear.
• Avoid direct eye contact with the bear.
• If a bear stands on its hind legs, it is trying to detect scents; it is not necessarily behaving aggressively.
• Consider carrying bear spray in areas known to have bears.
Even during a typical mid-April in Ashland, the possibility for a human-bear encounter exists, but this year, thanks in part to COVID-19, the chances may be as high as ever. Social distancing guidelines have limited travel options for people, but one place Ashlanders can get out and stretch their legs is on a trail.
Ashland police Chief Tighe O’Meara said during a recent Zoom meeting with city officials that a fire department employee said Ashland’s trails are being used “heavily.”
The hope is that walkers will use the trails safely, he said.
“This is the time of year when people really need to be respectful of how we interact with animals and not encouraging them to acclimate to being in town. If people are feeding them, if people are making it easy for them to get food, that’s going to lead to a bad situation where I really have to consider lethally removing an animal, and nobody wants me to be in that position. So I really hope the people can respect the rules for not engaging wildlife inside the city limits.”
