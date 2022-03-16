Police shoot, kill robbery suspect in Seattle
Law enforcement officers shot to death a person suspected of robbing a marijuana business in Bellevue, Washington, on Wednesday.
The Seattle Police Department said three people reportedly robbed the pot shop and that Bellevue police located them in Seattle around 11:30 a.m.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in taking two of the suspects into custody while the third hid in a shed, police said.
While officers were trying to make contact with the third suspect, the suspect shot at officers, according to Seattle police. Multiple officers shot back, killing the suspect, police said.
Seattle’s Force Investigation unit will investigate the shooting. Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability and the Office of the Inspector general responded to the scene.
Investigators are working to determine which officers shot at the suspect. No further information was immediately released.
Washington deputy dies after shootout
One of two Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies wounded in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest a man south of Tacoma, Washington, has died, authorities said Wednesday.
Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, died following Tuesday's shootout in Spanaway, according to a statement from the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs.
“Please pray for Dom and for all that knew him and love him,” the statement on the law enforcement group's Facebook page said.
The News Tribune reports Calata was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Tacoma after the shooting. He had been with the sheriff’s department for more than six years and was in the National Guard. Before that, Calata served five years in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University, was married and had a 4-year-old son.
The other deputy was identified as Rich Scaniffe, 45. Scaniffe was in serious condition after undergoing surgery at the St. Joseph Medical Center. He is expected to survive.
Scaniffe has been with the department for 21 years. He is a patrol sergeant assigned to the Mountain detachment and commander of the SWAT team. Scaniffe is married and has a daughter in elementary school, officials said.
“These are guys who have a heart for public service,” Sheriff Ed Troyer said. “It’s a tragedy all the way around.”
The suspect was killed in the shootout.
The deputies were helping the South Sound Gang Task Force serve a warrant to a 40-year-old man wanted for second-degree assault.
The man, who police said has prior felony convictions, was believed to be a candidate for the three strikes law. That means he would have faced life in prison if convicted of another crime.
Bundy guilty of trespassing for second time
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy has again been convicted of trespassing at the Idaho Capitol building.
Bundy, who led the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns in 2016, was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor trespassing and one count of delaying a law enforcement officer on Wednesday after a two-day trial. The jury could not reach an agreement on a second count of trespassing.
Judge Kira Dale sentenced Bundy to 20 days in jail, but suspended the jail time in lieu of one year of probation. She also fined Bundy $3,000, the maximum allowed under state law.
The verdict marked Bundy's second conviction for trespassing at the Statehouse in less than a year. He was also arrested on a trespassing charge last weekend after refusing to leave a local hospital in connection with a child-welfare case, but has not yet entered a plea in that case.
The first trespassing case came in connection with a protest staged by Bundy and others who were upset over public health restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. He was arrested Aug. 25, 2020, after refusing to leave a Statehouse auditorium after officials ordered the room to be cleared. He was also charged with resisting and obstructing officers after police said he went limp and refused to stand up and put his hands behind his back. Officers ultimately wheeled him out of the Capitol building on a swivel chair.
For those offenses, a judge sentenced him to three days in jail — though with credit for time served, he did no additional jail time — and ordered him to perform 48 hours of community service and pay a $750 fine.
The trial this week stemmed from incidents in April 2021, when Bundy was arrested twice in one day for entering the Statehouse again despite being banned from the building for a year because of his earlier trespassing arrest.
Teen dies after shooting in Yakima, Washington
A 16-year-old shot in an altercation Tuesday afternoon near a high school in Yakima, Washington, has died, according to police.
The teen died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and a 15-year-old boy was arrested, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. He was set to appear in juvenile court Wednesday on suspicion of shooting the 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, who was in serious condition.
The 15-and-16-year-olds were cousins, and the 15-year-old shot his cousin unintentionally, police said.
Police reports on the incident near Eisenhower High School say there was an exchange of words before shots were fired.
The 18-year-old told police that he and some friends were walking in a parking lot near the school’s gym when a group of four were looking in his direction, the affidavit said. The man said he got into an argument with the 16-year-old and was ready to get into a fight when he heard a noise and realized he had been shot in the wrist by someone in the group of four, the affidavit said.
He said the 16-year-old fell to the ground yelling that he had been shot, the affidavit said.
Man steals car with baby inside; infant found safe
Authorities say a man stole a car with a 10-month-old boy inside it from a gas station in Tumwater, Washington.
The child was found safe a short time after the Tuesday night theft, and police are searching for the suspect.
KOMO reports the man took the truck with the sleeping child inside from a Chevron station after the child’s parents went inside the station, leaving the keys in the ignition late Tuesday night.
The suspect and a female passenger inside the red Toyota Echo sped away, according to the Tumwater Police Department.
The victim’s phone was still inside the truck, allowing the emergency dispatcher to contact the cellphone service provider, who tracked the location. The truck was abandoned 15 minutes later with the child in the car seat.
An Olympia Police K-9 team responded to the location of the vehicle, but they were unable to locate the suspect, who they believe was picked up by someone else.
