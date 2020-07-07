Oregonians can now schedule appointments, replace licenses or ID cards and order driving records through the DMV website, thanks to an upgrade in the computer system.
The new system will be able to issue Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and ID cards, according to a news release issued Monday.
The computer upgrade expands DMV services offered online as part of a $90 million revamp aimed at improving the department’s ability to carry out various functions, the release said.
“Having new technology in place means that DMV is now more nimble,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan, said in the release.
The old DMV system was installed in the 1960s, according to the release. The risk of critical computer failures increased each year, potentially disrupting DMV’s ability to administer services.
In January 2019, during the initial phase of the system replacement, DMV introduced DMV2U, a new online services website offering vehicle-related services such as registration renewals and replacing or ordering new license plates.
“This is a major achievement for our agency and the people who work at the DMV,” McClellan said.
Beginning Oct. 21, 2021, TSA will require air travelers to have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or a passport to board a flight.
