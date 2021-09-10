Portland’s newest car-free bridge has a new namerino.
Northwest Portland’s Flanders Crossing bridge was renamed Thursday morning in honor of the beloved “Simpsons” character Ned Flanders, known best for his piousness, luscious mustache and unflaggingly positive attitude.
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the Portland Bureau of Transportation, unveiled the new name along with Travel Portland CEO Jeff Miller and the real-life mayor of Springfield, Sean VanGordon.
“The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening grew up in Portland and has named several characters from the long-running animated series after Portland streets.
Flanders Street is named for George Flanders, an early city resident and shipping tycoon who arrived in what would become Portland in 1849.
The 24-foot wide and 200-foot-long pedestrian and bicycle bridge connects NW Flanders Street at 15th and 16th avenues, spanning Interstate 405. It opened in June and is part of a neighborhood greenway that will ultimately stretch from the West Hills down to the Willamette River.
The calls for a pedestrian bridge across I-405 date to the 1970s, when the section of the freeway first opened. Those discussions have gotten more serious in the past 15 years, and construction on the bridge began in June 2020. The bridge is designed to survive up to a 9.0-magnitude earthquake. The projected cost for the bridge grew over time, finally topping out at about $9.5 million. The project received a $2.9 million ConnectOregon grant from the state but was largely funded by fees from developers, collected through transportation system development charges.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.