At least two more vehicles have been struck by bullets while traveling on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon, adding to a list of incidents that have occurred since mid-May.
Six incidents that were reported previously occurred between roughly Canyonville and about 5-10 miles north of Grants Pass, according to Oregon State Police. At least one of the most recent incidents occurred in Jackson County, though the exact location was not immediately available.
No injuries have been reported.
Troopers urge people traveling on Interstate 5 who think their vehicles have been hit by a bullet to call 911 and note the time and location of the shooting. People whose cars have been shot should leave the area if possible.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP. The case number is SP20-173444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.