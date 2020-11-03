The Old McKenzie Pass Highway, state Highway 242, will be closed starting at dawn on Thursday due to a forecast of snow in the mountains, according to a statement from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The popular scenic highway closes each year for the winter, as the narrow, curvy highway can't be maintained for safe driving conditions in the winter.
The earliest closure of the Old McKenzie Pass Highway occurred on Oct. 18, 1996. The latest closure occurred on Jan. 10, 1939.
The 38-mile highway is largely used by tourists and day-trippers to reach the scenic lava fields around Dee Wright Observatory and McKenzie Pass. The scenic byway starts at the junction with state Highway 126 near McKenzie Bridge and ends at the junction with U.S. Highway 20 at Sisters.
The Old McKenzie Pass Highway usually reopens to motorized vehicles on the third Monday in June.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting falling temperatures and snow across parts of Central Oregon this weekend. The high in Bend on Sunday is expected to be 35 degrees, with a low of 17 degrees.
