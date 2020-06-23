Jeremy Christian’s sentencing hearing started off with an outburst Tuesday, when moments into the hearing Christian told one of his surviving victims that he regretted not killing her. Deputies swiftly escorted him out of the courtroom.
The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday to give more time to the victims and their families to make statements before the judge hands down Christian’s prison sentence for the May 2017 murders of two fellow MAX train passengers and the attempted murder of a third passenger, as well as several other crimes against other victims.
Christian lost his composure as one of those victims — a Black woman who suffered a serious eye injury after Christian struck her in the face with a half-filled Gatorade bottle — described him as a white supremacist and a plague on society.
“You are a waste of breath,” said victim Demetria Hester. “And when you die and go to hell, I hope you rot.”
Christian responded: “See you there.” He shouted derogatory names at Hester, called her a liar and exclaimed, “I should have killed you!” At one point, inexplicably, Christian also yelled “George Floyd! George Floyd!”
He tore off his mask as he spoke.
Multnomah County Circuit Judge Cheryl Albrecht directed deputies to remove Christian, stating that he had been warned not to be disruptive. The judge said he disobeyed that order and would not return to the courtroom for the rest of the hearing.
Other than the judge, only 19 people have been allowed into the courtroom during the hearing. Six feet of distancing is required between those present. So are masks, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other media, the public, victims and their families have been watching remotely.
Oregon law calls for Christian, 38, to be sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murders of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Ricky Best, 53. But defense attorneys and prosecutors disagree on whether that term should come with the possibility of releasing him back into society decades later, before his life term is up.
Christian’s attorneys say Oregon’s first-degree murder law, passed by the Oregon Legislature last year as part of Senate Bill 1013, allows the judge only one option: Life in prison with the possibility of release after 30 years. They say Senate Bill 1013 is unconstitutional, and that it disregards past Supreme Court decisions that would allow the judge to lock Christian up for the rest of his life.
Prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence Christian to life in prison with no possibility of ever getting out, also known as “true life.” On top of that, prosecutors want the judge to sentence Christian to more than 40 additional years for crimes on that train that day and on another train the night before.
In February, a 12-person jury unanimously found Christian guilty of the murders of Namkai-Meche and Best and the attempted first-degree murder of Micah Fletcher for stabbing all three men in the neck on a Green Line train as it pulled into Northeast Portland’s Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.
According to evidence presented at trial, Namkai-Meche had approached Christian with his phone, apparently in an attempt to record Christian’s racist tirade. After Christian swatted Namkai-Meche’s phone onto the train’s floor and shoved Fletcher and Namkai-Meche, Fletcher repeatedly shoved Christian and told him to get off the train. That’s when Christian stabbed both of them and Best, who was standing nearby.
Among other crimes, jurors also found Christian guilty of hate crimes for threatening to harm two teenage girls, who were 16 and 17 at the time and were riding the train to Clackamas Town Center. One of them is African American and the other is an immigrant from Somalia, who was wearing a hijab. Witnesses said Christian unleashed a vile torrent about Muslims, Christians and Jews dying, spoke of beheadings and shouted, “Go home, we need American here!”
The attacks were caught on videos, taken by both TriMet surveillance cameras and cellphones belonging to bystanders.
Christian was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing for pointing his knife at commuter Shawn Forde after Christian stormed off the train. Christian fled and was arrested about a mile away, thanks in part to passengers who followed him and notified police of his location.
Jurors also found Christian guilty of a hate crime, second-degree assault and other crimes against Hester, who was the target of hate speech and injured in the eye by Christian.
