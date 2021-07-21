People gather at the Sandy River Delta in Oregon to cool off during the start of a record-setting heat wave on June 25, 2021. Thousands turned to the region's water recreation areas to stay cool, though several people drowned in Oregon during the heat wave.
A man and his 7-year-old daughter drowned Tuesday night in the Sandy River downstream from Dabney State Recreation Area near Troutdale when the girl’s floating device flipped and her father tried to save her, Multnomah County sheriff’s officials said.
The accident occurred about 8:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The girl was floating in the river and her father went into the water from the shore to try to rescue her, sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies and Gresham firefighters arrived to find the man unresponsive in the water near the Stark Street Bridge.
Searchers found the girl in the water about an hour later, also near the Stark Street Bridge. The bridge connects Stark Street with the Historic Columbia River Highway.
The two were pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities haven’t released their names pending notification of family.
Sheriff’s officials said two other people have drowned in the Sandy River this month, a 21-year-old swimmer at Dabney State Recreation Area on July 3 and a 33-year-old man at Oxbow Regional Park on July 10.
