What’s not to love about Manzanita?
Not much, if you believe Architectural Digest. It named the Oregon Coast town one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
We won’t argue, though we would argue for more spots for the Pacific Northwest’s picturesque small towns. Friday Harbor, Washington, is the only other one that made the list.
What sets Manzanita apart, according to Architectural Digest?
“Along the Pacific Ocean shoreline in far western Oregon are miles of sparsely populated beaches, the town of Manzanita included. With Neahkahnie Mountain off in the distance, you get beach dunes and mountains in one view.”
True, true. But it has more to offer, too.
How about a cozy independent bookstore? More great restaurants than we can list here? Quaint storefronts and coffee shops? Sand dunes and miles of beaches to walk? Staying in a renovated schoolhouse?
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
