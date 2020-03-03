An Oregon lawyer landed on the wrong side of the law after authorities say he refused to pay for a pricey lap dance at a suburban strip club and led Washington County deputies on a foot chase.
Dylan T. Vinzant, 38, careened through blackberry bushes and a train tunnel during his attempted getaway Friday night from the Sunset Strip Gentleman’s Club on SW Park Way, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
The trouble began when he declined to fork over the $200 he had agreed to pay for a private, 15-minute dance, said Sgt. Daniel DiPietro, a sheriff’s spokesman.
After bolting from the club’s bouncers and hiding from the cops, Vinzant hopped a nearby fence and landed in a blackberry briar, DiPietro said.
He then made his way onto the MAX train tracks that run parallel to U.S. Highway 26 and took off east toward a darkened tunnel, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were waiting for Vinzant on the other side of the passage, said DiPietro. During his arrest, the suspect said he was a lawyer.
Authorities booked him into the Washington County jail on suspicion of theft and trespassing.
Prosecutors are currently reviewing the case, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said. His arraignment is scheduled for March 11.
Vinzant graduated from Willamette University School of Law in May 2017 and was licensed to practice that October, said Kateri Walsh, a spokeswoman for the Oregon State Bar.
He did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday.
