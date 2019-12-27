A woman arrested Christmas Eve on murder and conspiracy charges is accused of playing a role in the death of a man identified as Pedro Padilla.

Tori Devon Hill, 58, of Malin, appeared Thursday in Klamath County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated murder, conspiring to commit murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in Padilla’s shooting death, according to court documents.

According to the Klamath County District Attorney’s office, Hill allegedly hired Corey Nicholas Agard to kill Padilla sometime between Nov. 22 and Dec. 23.

After the shooting, prosecutors said, Hill hid Padilla’s body and washed away blood and evidence of the shooting.

Court records show that Agard had not yet been charged in the homicide, but he remained held Thursday in the Klamath County Jail without bail on accusations of aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence.