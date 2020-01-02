Hillsboro police fatally shoot armed man
HILLSBORO — An armed man was killed early Thursday in a police shooting in a residential neighborhood in Hillsboro, authorities say.
The Oregonian reports that officers responded to a report of an armed man inside a condo shortly after 1 a.m.
After officers showed up, the man fired “multiple” rifle and pistol rounds from inside the condo over about a half-hour, police said.
Homes and cars were hit, but no one was hurt.
Crane falls in Lake Oswego; no on injured
LAKE OSWEGO — A crane fell onto its side and hit a building under construction Thursday afternoon in Lake Oswego, Oregon, authorities said.
The Lake Oswego Fire Department said the crane tipped over at the Mercantile construction project.
KOIN reports that about six people were working in the immediate area when the crane tipped but no one was hurt.
Firefighters think the crane tipped over due to too much weight on its front end while trying to work on the upper deck of a building.
