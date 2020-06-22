The city of Keizer’s computer system was hacked June 10, and officials were only able to regain access to the data by paying the perpetrators a $48,000 ransom.
At this point, no sensitive data appears to have been accessed or misused.
About 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, city employees finally regained access to all emails and files.
“We are taking this seriously, and are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible,” said city officials in a hand-delivered statement.
The digital strike was discovered when city employees could not access some data and programs the morning of June 10.
It soon became clear that the only way to regain access to information stored on the city’s computers was to pay a ransom to the hacker or hackers responsible.
The particular method used to infiltrate the city’s computers is known as ransomware, that encrypts data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.