A march and ceremony will be held at Bend’s Pilot Butte from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday to recognize Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
The event, Take the Butte Back, is being organized by the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly.
The public is welcome to participate in the march and ceremony and celebrate Juneteenth in the name of peace and equality, according to the assembly.
Juneteenth is celebrated every June 19, the day in 1865 when Union Gen. Gordon Granger announced the Civil War had ended and enslaved people were free.
