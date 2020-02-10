SALEM — Former Oregon House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, issued a surprise announcement Monday afternoon: she is suspending her campaign for secretary of state.
In an email to supporters, Williamson cited an unidentified story “currently being pushed in the media (that) is designed to question my use of campaign funds and unfairly attack my integrity.”
Willamette Week subsequently announced it is working on the story Williamson referenced, but did not immediately report its findings. Williamson’s announcement was first reported on Twitter by freelance journalist Dick Hughes.
The Oregonian could not immediately reach Williamson for comment.
In her email, Williamson asserted, “I have always followed Oregon campaign finance laws and fully reported all expenditures for travel and other expenses while fulfilling my responsibilities as House Democratic majority leader and fact-finding as a state legislator. In fact, I often used campaign dollars in place of taxpayer dollars.”
“Politics is nothing new to me and I fully expected at least a few bruising fights over the course of this important election for Secretary of State,” Williamson continued. “What I didn’t expect was a baseless story that questions my integrity, that of my family, and the legal use of campaign funds. I won’t allow my family to be put through this.”
The Oregonian reported last year that Williamson was among 19 current and former lawmakers who spent at least $500 in campaign cash on lodging while the Legislature met during the last decade.
Oregon campaign finance records show Williamson’s political action committee paid for tens of thousands of dollars in travel and lodging between January 2015 and July 2018. Domestic travel included trips to Hyannis, Massachusetts; New Orleans, Chicago, Denver and several other destinations, and international travel included trips to Beijing, Hong Kong and Dublin.
