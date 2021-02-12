SALEM — Community support and a donation from inmates at the Oregon State Penitentiary will help a Salem school replace one of three stolen yurt coverings the school planned to use for classroom space.
Kaleidoscope Community School, which has about 40 students ages 6-9, ordered four yurts last year from Mongolia to use as classrooms and to accommodate more children. In January, three yurt coverings were stolen from the trailer of a contractor hired to assemble them.
News of the school’s plight reached a group of inmates at the state prison. They raised $2,200 to replace the yurt coverings.
“I was like, ‘are you serious?’” said Molly Brown, the school’s director, who received a call from the Department of Corrections on Wednesday about the donations. “I was just blown away.”
Department spokeswoman Stephanie Lane said in an email that the money was raised through members of six different groups in the Oregon State Penitentiary. They include the 7th Step, which seeks to help rehabilitate prisoners; Narcotics Anonymous; Uhuru, an African American cultural group; the Athletic Club; the Lifers, in addition to a group of prisoners involved with the annual car show.
Money for clubs in the Oregon State Penitentiary can come from fundraisers as well as donations from individual prisoners and the community, department spokeswoman Jennifer Black said in an email. The money likely did not come from income earned from prison jobs, she said.
An employee with the department dropped off the check Thursday afternoon to the school, said Brown. Teachers have broken into tears at the news, she said.
With community donations and other funds, the school has $8,000, enough money to order one replacement covering from Mongolia, she said.
The school, which is currently open for parents of essential workers, set up one yurt before the theft. It now plans to have a yurt constructed by mid-March for its 15 kindergartners, she said.
Brown said the students haven’t been informed about the donations yet, but teachers are hoping to use it as an opportunity to teach them about community. The school is also thinking of some way to thank the prisoners, she said.
In the meantime, she said that the students have learned one lesson.
“They learned a lot about patience because they’ve been waiting for the yurts for months,” she said.
