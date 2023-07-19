Industrial Fire Washington Air Quality

A large smoke plume from an industrial fire fueled by wood chip piles at an paper plant in Longview, Wash., is seen at sunset Tuesday. The fire at Nippon Dynawave Packaging is worsening air quality in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington and officials warned those in the immediate area to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed.

 Matt Esnayra/Longview Daily News

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A commercial fire fueled by wood chip piles at a paper mill in southwest Washington is worsening air quality in the Portland area.

The fire at Nippon Dynawave Packaging started Tuesday night, but a large plume of smoke could still be seen Wednesday morning, reported The Longview Daily News.

