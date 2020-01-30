Idaho man found guilty of hate crime after beating transgender woman over bathroom use on Oregon Coast

An unemployed man from Idaho was convicted of beating a transgender woman after she used a woman’s bathroom at an Oregon Coast park.
Fred Constanza, 37, was found guilty Wednesday of a first-degree bias crime, second-degree assault and harassment in the Aug. 24 attack that shattered Lauren Jackson’s jaw and fractured her skull.
According to witnesses, Costanza walked over 100 yards across Agate Beach State Recreation Site in Newport to confront Jackson, 29, after she used the woman’s restroom.
The man struck Jackson more than 10 times before leaving the park with his wife, witnesses told police.
Jackson, who was visiting Oregon for the first time, spent the next week in the hospital.
Costanza will be sentenced Feb. 7.
— Bulletin wire report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.