Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed an executive order banning “vaccine passports,” barring any state agency from requiring proof of vaccination to receive public services or access facilities.
In a virtual broadcast Wednesday, Little said the proof of vaccines would “create a different class of citizens” and threaten personal freedom at a time “life and the economy are returning to normal.”
The executive order bars any department, agency, board, commission or other executive branch entity from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to access state services or facilities. They are also not allowed to “produce and issue a COVID-19 vaccine passport” or provide information about someone’s vaccine status to anyone else.
Idaho joins a growing list of states that have banned public agencies from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine — at least 18 other states have passed similar laws. Texas banned state agencies and state-run organizations from such a mandate Tuesday.
Republicans across the U.S. have been increasingly concerned about a requirement to present proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to receive services. Businesses and schools have suggested them as a way to reopen economies or return to in-person classes.
Vaccine passports have been discussed as a way to jumpstart international travel and the hotel industry, which have been devastated by the pandemic. The International Air Transport Association, the trade group for global airlines, is in the process of developing one. Some countries already require proof of other types of vaccinations, such as yellow fever or malaria, before travel.
Some states, such as Colorado and Illinois, have publicly expressed interest in some kind of pass . New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo championed an app to prove residents have been vaccinated, but the app is used mainly for large venues and industries hit hard by the pandemic.
Little still encouraged Idaho residents to get vaccinated and ask their doctors about the vaccine if they still have concerns.
