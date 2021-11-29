If you've got an expired Oregon license or vehicle registration, it may be time to visit the Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services in person or online.
The grace period to renew already-expired licenses and registrations ends Dec. 31.
In 2020, the DMV closed its 60 offices across Oregon amid the pandemic, prompting a huge backlog, DMV spokesperson David House said. When the offices reopened, the backlog was exacerbated by staff shortages and restrictions such as capacity limits and appointment-only services.
To help alleviate the pileup of requests and clogged phone lines, multiple vehicle-related moratoriums were put in place throughout the year.
One rolling moratorium provides a grace period on citations for expired driver's licenses, permits, vehicle registrations and disabled parking placards. The law only applies to expiration dates of six months or less and will expire Dec. 31, according to the DMV website.
Since reopening, the DMV has increased its available appointments and is also now accepting walk-ins. Though there are no capacity limits, customers are required to wear masks in the offices and during driving tests.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.