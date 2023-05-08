Frank Gable

Frank Gable, seen here in prison before his conviction in the slaying of Corrections Department Director Michael Francke, was reversed. A judge on Monday exonerated Gable.

 Pamplin Media Group, file

Frank Gable, who was wrongly convicted of killing Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke in 1989, was exonerated on Monday.

Oregon U.S. Magistrate Judge John Acosta ordered Gable’s unconditional release and barred the state or any political subdivision from ever trying him again for the 1989 murder. Gable was convicted in Marion County in 1991 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

