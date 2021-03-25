The U.S. Forest Service has proposed a sweeping plan to remove trees burned and killed along roads within the scar of the Beachie Creek, Lionshead and Holiday Farm fires, but some are asking the federal agency to delay until the issue can be studied in more detail.
There are roughly 550 miles of road within the trio of fires and about 390 are proposed for “treatment” — meaning cutting dead trees that might fall onto the road in the future.
Some conservation groups and locals are asking the Forest Service to take more time and include more public participation into what areas are targeted for tree removal.
They point to the Breitenbush and Little North Fork areas as locations where swaths of forest, including trees that still appeared to be green, were cut in the name of safety, as a reason this much wider project deserves greater scrutiny.
“We’re not against removing danger trees where it makes sense,” said Dwayne Canfield, executive director of the Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center.
“We’re just asking them to take more care and be more transparent about this process,” Canfield said. “After seeing some of the work they’ve already done to remove hazard trees, especially around Breitenbush, it’s clear that applying blind trust here is risky. Left unmanaged, we worry this process will result in excessive tree removal.”
The Forest Service asked for public comments to come in by Monday, March 22. However, they can be sent later and will still be considered, officials said. Comments can be emailed to elspeth.gustavson@usda.gov.
If the proposal goes ahead, a final decision would come in May and work to remove dangerous trees would begin this summer and be completed sometime in 2022.“The goal here is to provide safe access so that we can reopen these forests,” Willamette National Forest spokeswoman Joan Schmidgall said. “As stewards of this public land, it’s our job to provide for the safety of our employees and the public. If there are dangerous trees along a road, we can’t drive on them. If there are dangerous trees in a campground, people can’t camp there. This is about safely reopening these areas quickly as we can.”
