Firefighters have made progress on large wildfires burning in Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is monitoring 10 major fires in Oregon, down from 17 originally.
More than 7,500 personnel have been assigned to these fires, according to the forestry department, and resources from 39 states and several Canadian provinces have assisted.
About 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since the start of this year, nearly double the 10-year average of 557,811, according to the forestry department.
Here's data on 10 major fires as of Monday:
Lionshead Fire: 198,647 acres, 13% contained, 20 miles west of Warm Springs.
Beachie Creek Fire: 192,764 acres, 38% contained, 15 miles north of Detroit.
Holiday Farm Fire: 170,637 acres, 17% contained, 3 miles west of McKenzie Bridge.
Riverside Fire: 137,880 acres, 25% contained, 2 miles southeast of Estacada.
Archie Creek Fire: 131,598 acres, 41% contained, 20 miles east of Glide.
Brattain Fire: 50,447 acres, 52% contained, 8 miles south of Paisley.
Slater Fire: 42,214 acres in Oregon, 18% contained, southeast of Cave Junction (also in Northern California).
S. Obenchain Fire: 32,671 cres, 65% contained, 5 miles east of Eagle Point.
Two Four Two Fire: 14,473 acres, 77% contained, west/northwest of Chiloquin.
Thielsen Fire: 9,689 acres, 22% contained, east of Diamond Lake.
