Deschutes County deputy clerks collect ballots outside the Deschutes County Clerk's Office in Bend on May 16 2022. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit intended to end mail voting and electronic voting tabulation in Oregon, saying “generalized grievances” about the state’s elections aren’t enough to give a group of unsuccessful Republican candidates and other election deniers standing to sue.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman dismissed the suit late last month. Plaintiffs, led by former school superintendent and 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman, are appealing her ruling.

