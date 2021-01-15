With their two young daughters in tow Emily Wiseman, left, and her friend Alexis Brandow laugh while cross-country skiing back to their vehicles after spending the afternoon at Wanoga Sno-park on Thursday. Clear skies and warmer temperatures are forecast to continue through the weekend. See Page B2 for information on local trail conditions.
