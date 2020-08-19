The FBI has joined the Portland Police Bureau’s investigation into explosive devices that detonated in a park in SE Portland early on Aug. 8.
While no one was injured, a former U.S. Navy SEAL and CIA contractor who has boasted on social media about infiltrating “ANTIFA” was filmed leaving the scene.
An eyewitness recently came forward and gave the FBI one of the unexploded devices thrown near her and others at Laurelhurst Park on Aug. 8. At least two other small devices exploded in the park. No one was hurt in the incident.
Portland Police are also investigating reports of another explosive that was thrown at protesters downtown on Aug. 15. In a video posted online, a black SUV is seen speeding away from the area just before an explosion goes off.
In both cases, law enforcement officials have told OPB one of their main challenges is finding cooperating witnesses among people who have been protesting police for the past 2½ months.
In a press release Tuesday, Portland Police confirmed the FBI is investigating the Laurelhurst Park case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.