Eastern Oregon communities continued to recover Monday from widespread flooding that prompted rescues and evacuations, swamped highways, destroyed homes and left one woman dead.
The floods are all but gone, according to the East Oregonian newspaper. No regional flood warnings are in effect. But the flooding has left lasting effects .
Why did it flood in the first place?
In short: Heavy rain and snowmelt caused significant runoff into rivers and streams.
The Umatilla, Grande Ronde and Walla Walla rivers were among those that flooded, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
One woman died. What happened?
Umatilla County authorities said a 62-year-old woman missing since Thursday was found dead Sunday, apparently swept away by floodwaters.
Janet Tobkin Conley’s body was found on the Bar M Ranch property in Bingham Springs, about 30 miles east of Pendleton . Neighbors last spoke to Conley on Thursday, as floodwaters were beginning to rise. She said then that she wanted to stay in her home, authorities said.
No other fatalities have been reported.
How many have been rescued?
The Oregon Army National Guard rescued 54 people, 10 dogs, a cat and a rabbit stranded by flooding.
Can I travel on Interstate 84?
Interstate 84 is now back open across Eastern Oregon.
The final stretch of interstate that remained off-limits after a widespread closure reopened Sunday evening.
Drivers can now travel the interstate unabated, though traffic is down to one lane in both directions for a several-mile stretch near Hermiston.
The only highway that remains closed is state Highway 204. Nearly 11 miles are closed west of Elgin.
Drivers should view TripCheck.com for the latest travel information.
What’s next for the area?
The American Red Cross encourages monetary donations so funds can be used to get people what they need after assessments have been made.
Donations can also be made to the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon, which will help evacuees secure housing and meet immediate food needs.
The Blue Mountain Community Foundation is also looking to help relief and recovery efforts.
