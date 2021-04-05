ONTARIO — An instructor at Treasure Valley Community College recently clinched top honors at a prestigious horsemanship competition in Fort Worth, Texas.
Wade Black, who directs the college’s Equine Science program and teaches horse production and horsemanship, claimed the colt-starting championships at the Road to the Horse competition late last month.
The win included a $75,000 payout for the college teacher.
Black won the wild card division of the Road to the Horse in 2019 to earn a slot at the 2021 Road to the Horse event.
The Road to the Horse is a three-day colt-starting competition that began in 2003. Contestants have three days to start untrained 3-year-old geldings and vie for victory by negotiating a series of tasks — including an obstacle course — over three days.
“This prestigious win showcases the world-class caliber of equine instruction and training we offer at TVCC,” said Dana Young, TVCC president.
—Malheur Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.