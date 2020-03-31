Waves crash near Cape Disappointment in early January 2020. A 7-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother died ithey and their father were swept into the ocean on the Oregon Coast amid a high-surf warning. Authorities say the father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the Falcon Cove area, south of Cannon Beach.