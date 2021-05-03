COVID-19 infections are rising in Deschutes and Crook counties, likely keeping both at the extreme risk level, according to state statistics released Monday.
Gov. Kate Brown will announce risk levels on Tuesday for all 36 counties. The data used in those decisions was published Monday.
Brown last week ordered 15 counties — including Deschutes and Crook — into the extreme risk level, which bars indoor dining, restricts the size of gatherings and limits many activities.
Brown had earlier ordered a moratorium on extreme risk restrictions as long as statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations remained under 300. The number was surpassed last week and now is at 351
The new data shows that from April 18 to May 1, Deschutes County's COVID-19 cases rose to 1,055, or 546.6 per 100,000 people. Tests were 8.8% positive.
Crook County reported 123 cases during the period — 524.7 cases per 100,000 with 9.3% of tests positive.
Statewide, there were 11,266 cases from April 18 to May 1, or 265.9 per 100,000. Tests were 6.4% positive.
Jefferson County is currently rated as high risk, the second most restrictive category. It reported 69 COVID-19 cases during the test period, 289.4 per 100,000 residents. Both were increases since risk levels were adjusted last week. But the county's test results fell from 9.2% positive to 8.9% positive.
Any changes to risk levels announced Tuesday would go into effect on Friday. Brown has said she wants the extreme risk level restrictions to last no more than three weeks. But that was based on the idea that the county infection numbers and rates would begin to fall with the new policy. The next new data will be released on May 10.
