Crater Lake entry fee set to increase again in 2020

Another year, another fee increase at Crater Lake National Park.
In what has become a near-annual tradition, the entry fee at Oregon’s iconic national park site will once again go up next year, increasing from $25 to $30 per vehicle, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The new increase should cap off the incremental increases that have been implemented at park sites across the country in recent years — an effort to address an estimated $11.6 billion deferred maintenance backlog.
“The money from entrance fees is used to support deferred maintenance and a variety of projects that directly benefit park visitors such as improving park trails and expanding parking at the popular Cleetwood Trailhead,” Craig Ackerman, superintendent at Crater Lake, said in a news release at the time of the announcement in 2018.
The cost for motorcycles will also increase to $25, and the annual park pass will go up to $55.
Park officials have not specified whether the fee increase will change its discounted winter entry fee, which is listed online as $15 from Nov. 1 through May 21.
Officials did not return calls for comment.
While the recent fee increases have been incremental, they represent a sharp rise in the cost of visiting Crater Lake over a short period of time.
For years, the entry fee at Crater Lake was only $5 per vehicle. In 2015, it went up to $15. In 2017, it increased to $20, then up to $25 the next year. In 2020 it will rise to $30 — six times what visitors paid six years ago.
The fee increases have mirrored a rise in visitation. The last seven years have been the busiest on record at Crater Lake, topped by a 2016 season that saw more than 750,000 day-use visitors, according to park statistics.
Wildfires that have hurt the tourism industry in Southern Oregon haven’t seemed to make much of a dent in the crowds at Crater Lake, who have simply moved to longer shoulder seasons opened up by climate change.
All that visitation means a bigger burden on park infrastructure, but also more money to help maintain it. An extra $5 per vehicle moving forward could provide even more to help keep the national park running smoothly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.