A new wildfire is burning and growing rapidly on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, about 15 miles northwest of Lakeview.
The Cougar Peak Fire was discovered about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and had grown to 1,300 acres as of Tuesday night, according to InciWeb. The fire is burning in mixed conifer and brush and is threatening Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands. By Tuesday afternoon, Cottonwood Campground and Reservoir, about 1.5 miles west of the fire, was evacuated. By Tuesday night, Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations were ordered for residents who live on Lower Cottonwood Road north to Forest Road 3870-041. It’s unclear how many people were affected.
Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuations were issued for residents on Forest Road 28, from the Forest Boundary northwest to Cox Flat.
Fire crews and aircraft fought the fire Tuesday night. Three heavy air tankers and three helicopters were helping. Turbulent winds Tuesday made efforts difficult for air firefighting, officials said.
Smoke from the fire is highly visible along state Highway 140 between Lakeview and Quartz Mountain, as well as along U.S. Highway 395.
The Cougar Peak Fire is south of the Bootleg Fire, which burned nearly 414,000 acres in July when it was the nation’s largest wildfire. It is fully contained, according to InciWeb.
