The Rum Creek Fire burning northwest of Grants Pass reached 16,940 acres as of Friday morning, but crews increased containment of the wildfire that has become the state's highest priority.
Containment hit 12% Friday, after days of being at 1%.
Officials are urging everyone to be extremely cautious over the Labor Day weekend and beyond until fall rain lowers the danger.
The Rum Creek Fire was sparked by lightning Aug. 17, but historically most wildfires have been caused by people, fire managers said.
Around noon Friday, Grants Pass had very unhealthy air quality and Medford, Talent and Ashland had air that was unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Nearly 2,000 people are assigned to the fire. One home and two other structures burned several days ago, and firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent was killed Aug. 18 during the initial attack on the fire.
As of Friday morning, a number of areas were still under various levels of evacuation orders.
The Cedar Creek Fire, burning near Waldo Lake, has burned about 9,200 acres as of Friday morning, and was 12% contained. The Lane County Sheriff's Office issued a be-ready, or level 1, evacuation notice for the North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground and Charlton Lake Trail Head, according to InciWeb.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.