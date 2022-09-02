Rum Creek Fire

Firefighters monitor tactical burning Thursday night at the Rum Creek Fire, burning northwest of Grants Pass.

 David MacKenzie/Alfalfa Fire Department via InciWeb

The Rum Creek Fire burning northwest of Grants Pass reached 16,940 acres as of Friday morning, but crews increased containment of the wildfire that has become the state's highest priority.

Containment hit 12% Friday, after days of being at 1%. 

