A Colorado man was indicted on federal hate crime charges after he allegedly stabbed a Black man in the neck last year in an Eastern Oregon restaurant, prosecutors said Thursday.
A grand jury in Eugene indicted 26-year-old Nolan Levi Strauss on one charge of committing a hate crime involving an attempt to kill.
Documents allege that, on Dec. 21, the 48-year-old victim was in Ontario waiting in the lobby of an Arby’s where he was applying for a job.
Strauss approached the man from behind and stabbed him in the neck, prosecutors said. The attack was “unprovoked and without warning,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A struggle ensued, and the victim was able to free himself while Strauss was restrained by Arby’s employees. When asked why he had attacked the victim, Strauss allegedly told an employee “I don’t like Black people,” prosecutors said.
The victim was flown to a hospital in Idaho where he underwent surgery.
