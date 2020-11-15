Officials raise alarms amid poaching ‘frenzy’
EUGENE — Oregon police are seeking help in tracking down the people behind “a frenzy” of poaching cases, including one in which a black bear was found decapitated in October. The bear’s body was found Oct. 15 on the Roseburg Forest Products property west of Eugene and outside of Veneta, according to Oregon State Police. The majority of the bear’s body was left to waste, KOIN-TV reported. Police said multiple deer and elk have also been reported as poached this season.
The carcasses of three deer were found Oct. 15 alone, police said. Anyone with tips is asked to contact Oregon State Police’s tipline at 1-800-452-7888 or email TIP@OSP.oregon.gov.
Vancouver man found guilty in woman’s death
A Cowlitz County jury has convicted a Vancouver man of robbing and fatally shooting convenience store cashier Kayla Chapman in 2019. After a week-and-a-half trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours before finding D’Anthony Williams guilty Thursday on all but one charge, The Daily News reported. The 20-year-old was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, first-degree murder in the course of another crime, first-degree robbery with a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. The jury found Williams not guilty of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.
