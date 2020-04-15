A 38-year-old Beaverton man is accused of evading more than $65 million in employment and income taxes by allegedly paying Portland-area construction workers and subcontractors under the table.
Victor Hugo Lopez-Diaz and other unnamed conspirators cashed about $185 million in payroll checks at check-cashing businesses and then paid construction workers in cash while filing false corporation, payroll and individual tax returns, according to Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth Uram and Gavin Bruce.
The alleged scheme continued from 2014 through February 2018, according to a federal complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland.
Lopez-Diaz is charged with one count of conspiring to commit tax evasion and two counts of filing false tax returns. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 21.
Oregon’s U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams called it one of the largest tax evasion cases ever prosecuted in the state.
“Fraud of this variety not only impacts honest taxpayers, but significantly impacts honest competitors who follow the rules,'' said Justin Campbell, an IRS criminal investigation agent.
Lopez-Diaz and some of his co-conspirators are accused of establishing subcontracting companies, hiring unlicensed work crews and paying them cash without putting them on formal payroll systems. The construction companies were involved in residential real estate projects in the Portland area, the complaint said.
Lopez-Diaz, prosecutors said, also worked as a payroll check cashier for other companies, using the alias Miguel Lopez to cash checks and conceal his identity. He typically cashed these checks at a check cashing business in Vancouver but sometimes at a check cashing location in Beaverton, according to the complaint.
No other defendant has been named in the case.
If convicted, Lopez-Diaz could face a maximum sentence of 11 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and $750,000 in fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.