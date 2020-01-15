A contractor’s calculation error that went undetected for months will delay changes to the way caregivers of vulnerable Oregonians are paid, a state official told lawmakers during public hearings this week.

A coding mistake undercounted how many people need the most extensive — and costly — services, said Lilia Teninty, who directs the Office of Developmental Disabilities Services. The incorrect figure was unknowingly used to approve a larger-than-budgeted raise to workers caring for people with disabilities.

“Unfortunately, we agreed to the plan, and then we found this error,” Teninty told the Senate Human Services committee Monday. She recounted the mistake to the House Human Services Committee Tuesday.

Lawmakers have convened in Salem to discuss their priorities for the short legislative session that begins in February. They will decide then whether to cover the costs that weren’t included in agencies’ two-year budgets approved last year.

Teninty said it will cost an estimated $12.2 million to fill the gap driven by the incorrect data. The error has also forced her to hold off on completely rolling out the new wage schedule until January 2021, instead of July as originally planned.

Contractor error

State officials discovered the flawed data in December as they prepared to send out letters about the changes to more than 27,000 people receiving support statewide, Teninty said.

According to Teninty, contractor Human Services Research Institute made the error. John Agosta, its executive vice president, declined to discuss what happened or Teninty’s description of how the mistake occurred.

“I can’t comment on that,” he said. “I defer everything to Lilia.”

Teninty said her office, a branch of the Department of Human Services, is talking with state attorneys about how they might recover some of the money paid under the contract with Human Services Research Institute, which is based in both Tualatin and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The raises

The raises to service providers were part of a yearslong project to reform how Oregon helps people with developmental delays and disabilities pay for the care they need.

State officials had worked with consultants from the Human Services Research Institute to create a standard assessment to determine the level of care people required, and as a result, the money they would receive to pay for it. The assessment takes certain factors into consideration, such as age and individual needs.

An advisory group reviewed the assessment in early 2019 and found it erroneously grouped some people with the highest needs into a lower support tier than what they actually required, Teninty said.

“We agreed at that point to change how we were using the assessment,” she said.

That change was lost, though, when the contractor handed off the work to a new employee, she said. The employee was provided the old, unrevised information. As a result, the contractor’s estimates included 2,000 fewer people than necessary in the highest-needs level.

Unaware of the error, state workers used the contractor’s data to decide how to implement wage increases tied to the new service levels. Lawmakers had given them a $30 million pot of money to work with. Some of the money went toward immediate 4% raises.

Clients, their families, direct care providers and others all weighed in on how to divide the remainder, Teninty said.

“This is where things kind of went a little bit south for us,” Teninty said. “I’m politely calling it ‘a hiccup.’”

After the plans were finalized, state workers discovered their numbers conflicted with the Human Services Research Institute data. Teninty said the contractor identified a trio of errors. The largest was the misclassification mistake.

“We were calculating a much lower number of people in that highest level of support than what was accurate and what we had all agreed on,” she said.

Her office shelved the new wage rates until January 2021 and required Human Services Research Institute to implement new quality assurance measures, Teninty said.

To “honor the commitments” state officials made when they thought they had more money to spend, they plan to increase provider wages by 7% in July. The move would bring the average hourly wage of direct support providers to $14.38, Teninty said.

At the close of Teninty’s presentation Monday, Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, thanked Teninty for being willing to bring bad news to light.

“To be able to talk about it and put it out there, and share the problem together and try and solve it, is important,” Gelser said.