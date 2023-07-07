The Oregon Department of Forestry is suing an electric utility cooperative serving Central and Eastern Oregon, alleging its staff were negligent when they failed to take necessary steps to prevent a wildfire in Crook County in 2017.
In a March 23 letter contained in court records, the state said an investigation found Redmond-based Central Electric Cooperative “responsible for the ignition or spread of this uncontrolled fire.”
It demanded the co-op pay $426,595.62 in costs accrued by state staff when they controlled and extinguished the Grizzly Fire, which burned 177 acres of state forest in July 2017, according to court records.
More than three months later, the company still hasn’t paid up, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
The state alleges electrical discharge damaged one of the co-op power lines prior to Nov. 16, 2014.
Around that day, one of the lines broke and slapped against another, and the electricity melted aluminum cable strands, according to court records filed by Jason Skelton, an assistant attorney general for the Oregon Department of Justice.
After the power line broke, co-op crews went out to repair it in the middle of the night during a snowstorm. “It was cold and snow was between knee and waist deep,” the lawsuit says. A co-op lineman later testified that the two lines may have collided because they were covered in snow and ice.
The crews repaired and inspected the power line, but failed to find the damage to the other power line, the lawsuit says. The state alleges the co-op failed to repair or replace aluminum wire strands and “did not return to inspect the Power Lines at any time before the start of the (Grizzly Fire)” more than two years later, according to court records.
The state alleges that this, among other things, violated a state rule that requires the co-op to conduct safety inspections every two years.
The fire started beneath these power lines on July 3, 2017, a 98-degree day with 17-mile-per-hour gusts of wind, the lawsuit states. The state says that electrical discharge damaged the power lines and then ignited the “fine and dry” grass and brush below.
Four days later, strands of melted aluminum wire were found on the ground below the power lines, the lawsuit says.
The state seeks from the co-op the $426,595.62 in firefighting costs, plus 10% interest, the lawsuit says.
The co-op “has not seen the complaint and therefore has no comment,” said Brent Ten Pas, director of member and public relations.
Jessica Prakke, a public affairs officer with the Oregon Department of Forestry, said: “Since it’s an active lawsuit, we can’t make any comment on it.”
The Oregon Department of Justice did not return a request for comment Thursday.
As Oregon and the American West are hit by wildfires on a nearly annual basis, electric utilities have repeatedly found themselves under legal scrutiny.
In September, former executives with Pacific Gas & Electric reached a $117-million settlement in connection with two fires in California: the 2017 North Bay Fires, which left 19 people dead, and the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, which left 85 people dead. Victims said the fires were the result of former executives’ actions, the Los Angeles Times reported.
In June, a Multnomah County jury found PacifiCorp, the state’s second-largest electrical utility, liable for the Labor Day wildfires that damaged or destroyed communities across Oregon in 2020. Residents impacted by the fires sued the company, saying it left power lines energized despite a windstorm and dry conditions.
In a nearly unanimous verdict, the jury found the company owes more than $73 million for the fires and emotional suffering of residents, some of whom lost their homes. The company said it plans to appeal, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Ralph Bloemers, a director for the wildfire resilience nonprofit Green Oregon, documented the power line ignitions after the Labor Day fires. He said of utility companies: “They have an obligation to provide communities with power, but they also have an obligation to maintain infrastructure that doesn’t burn us up.”
He noted that the state also has an obligation to look after the public resources, “and that necessarily includes holding power companies for the fires that they ignite.”
Given the significant costs accrued by damages to public facilities and resources during the Labor Day 2020 fires, he said the latest lawsuit against the co-op raises a critical question: “Is the state going to sue PacifiCorp next?”
Other state agencies have followed this path, Bloemers added.
In 2019, the Washington Department of Natural Resources sued Avista Corp. for the 2018 Boyds Fire in Ferry County that consumed more than 4,700 acres. The state sought to recover costs of investigating and suppressing the fire, which it said started after a tree fell on Avista’s power lines, igniting brush and grass.
