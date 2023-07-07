Grizzly fire

The Grizzly Fire burned 177 acres of forest in July 2017. 

 Crook County Sheriff's Office, file

The Oregon Department of Forestry is suing an electric utility cooperative serving Central and Eastern Oregon, alleging its staff were negligent when they failed to take necessary steps to prevent a wildfire in Crook County in 2017.

In a March 23 letter contained in court records, the state said an investigation found Redmond-based Central Electric Cooperative “responsible for the ignition or spread of this uncontrolled fire.”

