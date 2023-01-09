The 2023 session of the Oregon Legislature got underway Monday with organizational meetings of the House and Senate, followed by the inauguration of Gov.-elect Tina Kotek.

Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, the longest serving member of the House started the morning in the chamber by welcoming lawmakers and leading them in the pledge of allegiance.

