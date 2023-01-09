The Oregon House for the 2023 session of the Legislature was sworn-in Monday morning. Each lawmaker had an Orange hardhat, a nod to the construction in the Capitol that will go on through January 2025.
A clerk in the Oregon House rapidly reads the titles of some of the 2,000 bills that were pre-filed to be introduced on the opening organizational day of the 2023 session. Few will make it to the governor's desk by the end of the session in June.
Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, was an early arrival on the floor of the House, where she was photographed with her family. She represented House District 53, which includes Redmond and parts of Bend.
House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, addresses lawmakers on the opening day of the 2023 House on Monday.
Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, the longest serving member of the House welcomes the lawmakers to the House and leads pledge of allegiance.
Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, who also now represents a large chunk of Deschutes County south of Bend, including Sunriver and La Pine.
Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Beaverton, nominates Sen. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, as the new Senate President as the Legislature opens on Monday. Democrats hold 17 of the 30 seats in the Senate.
Members of the Oregon Senate meet informally during brief lull in floor activity on Monday.
The 2023 session of the Oregon Legislature is underway Monday with organizational meetings of the House and Senate, followed by the inauguration of Gov.-elect Tina Kotek.
Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, the longest serving member of the House started the morning in the chamber by welcoming lawmakers and leading them in the pledge of allegiance.
Freshman Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, was an early arrival to the House floor, taking photos with her family.
"Here we go!" Levy tweeted.
Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland, read a poem, “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman.
"We will not march back to what was but to what will be," she read.
Lawmakers were sworn-in by newly-installed Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Meagan Flynn.
Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, was elected Speaker of the House. Democrats hold a 35-25 majority in the chamber.
The House has 21 new members, more than a third of the 60 members. One landmark is the election of five Vietnamese-American lawmakers — the most of any legislative body in the nation.
"I see great opportunity in the turnover we have in this body," Rayfield said. "Many of you are entering this building with a fresh perspective."
Across the way in the Senate, Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, was elected to take the gavel held for two decades by Peter Courtney, D-Salem, who did not seek re-election in 2022.
One of the closest elections of 2022 was a Senate seat won by former Rep. Mark Meek, D-Oregon City. A trained singer, Meek in his new chamber was asked to give a full-voiced rendition of the national anthem.
