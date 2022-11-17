Oregon State Police responded to two fatal crashes in Jefferson County on Wednesday.
The two crashes resulted in the deaths of three people and the hospitalization of two others.
A 75-year-old Prineville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 northeast of Madras Wednesday night after his truck crossed into the opposite lane, colliding with a semi-truck.
At 5:11 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash, Oregon State Police said in a release Thursday. An investigation showed Theodore Church, 75, of Prineville, crossed into the oncoming southbound lane and crashed into a semi truck driven by Wilhelm Moorecroft, 65, of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada.
Church was killed in the crash and Moorecroft was uninjured, the release added.
At 7:40 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26 between Madras and Warm Springs, state police said in a release Thursday. Audry Cooper McHugh, 29, of Bend, was passing several vehicles in foggy weather when she crashed head-on with another vehicle driven by Saralee Spino-McCormack, 29, of Warm Springs, according to police.
Spino-McCormack and a 13-year-old male passenger both were killed in the crash, the release said. A 14-year-old female passenger was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. McHugh was also taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, the release added.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
