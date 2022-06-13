State troopers on Saturday arrested a Willamina man accused of assaulting, harassing and menacing people at an RV park in Camp Sherman.
Oregon State Police first responded to reports of an intoxicated man, identified as Sean Brabham, 26, in the area around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the agency. Police say Brabham was removed from the Sisters Rodeo grounds and dropped off at the Camp Sherman Campground by Jefferson County sheriff's deputies earlier in the evening.
Brabham later entered a cabin at the Cold Springs Resort and RV Park, confronting and physically fighting the couple inside, the agency said. Brabham then moved to a second cabin, where he took the homeowner's loaded shotgun before he was confronted outside by the resort owner.
Police say Brabham threatened the resort owner with the shotgun before attempting to break into and damaging a third cabin.
State troopers arrived after the manager took the shotgun form Brabham, according to the release. They arrested Brabham on suspicion of 15 charges, including first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, second-degree robbery, menacing and harassment.
