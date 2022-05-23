The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced that there will be free parking, free tent and RV camping, and other events in parks across the state in celebration of State Parks Day on Saturday, June 4.

The state said in a press release that it would waive day-use parking fees and camping fees for all tent, RV and horse campsites for the occasion celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Oregon’s state parks.

The 26 locations with waived fees include Central Oregon’s three state parks, Tumalo State Park, Smith Rock State Park and The Cove Palisades State Park.

